The Educational Facilities and Planning Sector in the Ministry of Education raised its state of alert in preparation for any emergency, while the Engineering Affairs Departments in all educational regions designated hotlines to deal with rain complaints received from schools.

An engineering source confirmed to Al-Rai that “since the beginning of last October, the Engineering Affairs Departments began their annual procedures in preparation for the rainy season, as they supervised cleaning the roofs of all schools, cleaning rainwater pipes and drainage networks, and ensuring that there were no malfunctions in any of them, in addition to issuing bulletins to the departments.”

The source stated that “school administrations have their usual procedures for dealing with rain through trained rapid intervention teams to deal with any emergency event,” revealing “tripartite coordination between the public education sector, the educational facilities sector, and educational district administrations to confront weather fluctuations and exceptional weather conditions.”