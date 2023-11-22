The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Adel Al-Mana, has instructed the public education sector to promptly establish an investigation committee in relation to a recent incident involving a high school student who was run over this morning, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The purpose of the committee will be to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident, evaluate the validity of administrative procedures followed, and hold accountable any individuals found to be negligent or responsible for any shortcomings in their work.

Issuing a press statement, Al-Mana emphasized the utmost importance of prioritizing the security and safety of all students. He underscored the need for taking all necessary measures to ensure their protection and prevent any compromises to their well-being.