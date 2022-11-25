Cody Gakpo continued his purple patch as he opened the scoring inside the first six minutes to give the Netherlands an early lead against Ecuador in a Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Ecuador scored early in the second-half to equalise against Netherlands in a Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium. Cody Gakpo’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Ecuador captain Enner Valencia. In the first-half, Pervis Estupinan’s goal had disallowed due to an offside, after Andries Noppert had denied Enner Valencia an equaliser. After Gakpo’s early goal, Netherlands have been on the backfoot.

Both Netherlands and Ecuador began their respective Qatar World Cup campaigns with 3 points, beating Senegal and Qatar respectively. One of them will all but secure their progression into the Round of 16 with a win tonight. Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal admitted that his team was both “shoddy and messy” in possession in the last match and is hopeful of the boys putting in a better display this time around.