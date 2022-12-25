The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will meet with the senior officials of banks, the federation of investment companies and industrialists to study the implications of the proposals for financial laws that were recently referred to the parliament by the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee in the National Assembly, as each party is scheduled to consult the opinion of the other during the meeting with the opening of the door to put forward any proposals in this regard and discuss them with the participants.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting includes 3 major draft laws, which are the purchase and payment of debts from the cost of living, the recovery of illegally collected interest from banks, and the establishment of a Trade and Industry Syndicate, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources pointed out that each party participating in the meeting will present its perceptions of the implications of the proposed laws, if approved, on its work, and its recommendations in this regard, as the attendees from the banking side include representatives from the Legal Committee and the Consumer and Installment Loans Committee.

Informed sources stated that the three draft laws enjoy wide interest in the banking, investment and industrial business community, because of their direct repercussions, if applied, whether on the national economy or on the work of these sectors.