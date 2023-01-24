Scientists have suggested that the Earth’s interior is currently changing the direction of its rotation compared to its surface, according to a study published in the scientific journal Nature Geoscience.

According to the study, which was highlighted by the American New York Times, the Earth’s inner core changes its rotation direction, perhaps once every few decades, and “at the present time, one of these changes may be in progress,” reports Al-Rai daily.

In a simpler way, the study indicates that the movement of the Earth’s crust now may be in the opposite direction to the movement of its interior.

This suggestion may raise concern about potentially devastating effects on the Earth’s surface, but the study confirms that “there is no need to worry as this will not result in anything frightening,” since “this phenomenon may have occurred since time immemorial.”

However, the researchers seek, through their studies, to enhance understanding of the depths of the earth and its relationship to its outer surface, amid speculation about the effect of changing the direction of rotation of the surface and interior of the earth along the days in our planet.

The Earth’s inner core is like a planet within a planet, so obviously the way it moves is very important, said Xiaodong Song, a seismologist at Peking University and study author.

“We see strong evidence that the inner core was spinning faster than the surface, but by around 2009 it had stopped,” Song added.

He continued, “The inner core is now gradually moving in the opposite direction with respect to the Earth’s surface.”