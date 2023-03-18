The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said today, that an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

The AFAD Presidency said in a statement that the epicenter of the tremor was located in the Gokson region of the state, at a depth of 7 kilometers from sea level, reports Al-Rai daily quoting KUNA.

On the sixth of last February, an earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria with a magnitude of 7.7, followed by another hours later with a magnitude of 7.6, followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving huge material damage.


