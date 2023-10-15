Earlier today, residents of Kuwait experienced the effects of an earthquake, even though the epicenter was located hundreds of kilometers away, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Enezi, the Director of the National Seismic Network at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, confirmed that the seismic activity in Kuwait resulted from a 4.9 magnitude earthquake in western Iran. The earthquake’s origin was approximately 240 kilometers from Kuwait’s borders, making it quite distant. Nevertheless, the tremors were discernible to some residents in Kuwait.

Subsequently, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research reported that the Kuwaiti National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake in western Iran measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale. The event occurred precisely at 2:15 pm local Kuwait time, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface.