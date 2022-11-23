The European Mediterranean Seismological Center stated that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck western Turkey on Wednesday, while there were no reports of deaths or any significant damage.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9, and its epicenter was in the Juliaca region in the northwestern Duzce province.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Haber TV that no major damage was reported, only some barns were destroyed in those places and there was a power outage during the earthquake, but the authorities are working to restore power immediately.