Several Egyptian governorates experienced a strong earthquake, earlier today. The tremor occurred 2:10 am. While the Astronomical Research Institute announced that the earthquake measured 5 degrees on the Richter scale, also indicating that no loss of life and property occured.

Eyewitnesses confirmed in the governorates of Sohag, Minya, Beni Suef, the Red Sea, Cairo and South Sinai that buildings shook violently along with other hindrances.