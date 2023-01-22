Secretary of the Kuwaiti Environment Lens team Omar Al-Sayed Omar announced, Sunday, the arrival of the great spotted (Kuwait Eagle) bird to the Jahra Reserve from Russia, reports Al-Rai daily.

Mr. Omar told Kuwait News Agency that this experiment is the first for Kuwait in tracking an endangered bird of prey, the Great Spotted Eagle, as the experiment revealed the way the birds go during the breeding season.

He added that this vulture is the first bird that was tracked in the history of the country, and the miracle is that it went to Russia and returned to Kuwait and repeated it over a period of three years at the same place and time, and it is currently spending the winter in the Jahra Reserve.

He stated that this experiment aims to know the dangers that led to the exposure of this type of vulture to the danger of extinction during its migration, indicating that the Environment Lens team seeks to adopt the rescue of this bird that spends the fall and winter in Kuwait and returns to spawn in Russia during the spring and summer season.

He explained that the DNA of the bird was analyzed and the examination revealed that the gender of (Kuwait Eagle) is female, and the sites, after studying it, show that it may be nesting in southern Russia.

He stated that the team was able to carry out this study on six eagles of the same kind, so that Kuwait would be the first in the world in terms of the number of segments being tracked, pointing out that the team implemented this project with the support of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences and under the supervision of the Environment Public Authority.