The Ministry of Education has announced the appointment of a psychological researcher in kindergarten schools, starting from the next academic year 2022-2023.

This came in a letter addressed by the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities, Faisal Al-Maqseed, to the Undersecretary of Public Education, Osama Al-Sultan, reports a local Arabic daily.

The daily has learned this is to keep pace with educational developments, and to develop work mechanisms that are compatible with the requirements of the school and student community in general and the kindergarten stage in particular, as this stage is characterized by the early detection of educational problems, especially learning difficulties and psychological problems, which requires the presence of a psychological researcher in kindergartens,

Based on the foregoing, instructions have been issued to the directors of educational districts to appoint female psychologists in the kindergarten stage in the next academic year 2022-2023 according to the following conditions:

1 – One female psychologist for each kindergarten.

2 – The researcher should have worked as a psychological researcher in public education schools for 15 years.

3- That the psychological researcher has passed the two scales:

A – Wechsler Scale of Children’s Intelligence.

B – The Stanford Binet Kuwait Children’s Intelligence Scale through a passing certificate from the Department of Social and Psychological Services (passing both scales is required).