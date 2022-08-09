The Ministry of Finance announced the receipt of citizens’ complaints, grievances and requests regarding the ministry and the minister’s agencies throughout the official working period on the e-mail: info@mof.gov.kw and via WhatsApp: 22446361.

On his Twitter account Minister of Finance Abdul Wahhab Al-Rasheed said, “Based on the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister and the desire of the Council of Ministers to activate channels of communication with the citizens in an effective and direct manner, we receive all suggestions, requests and complaints related to the entities affiliated with the Minister of Finance on the aforementioned means of communication, reports a local Arabic daily.

Last Thursday, the Kuwait Municipality launched a campaign in cooperation with the Directorate-General Fire Department to inspect the violating basements in investment properties in the six governorates to ensure that their owners comply with the requirements of the DGFD.