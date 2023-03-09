The Netherlands Embassy celebrated ‘King’s Day’ on 8 March under the patronage of the Dutch Ambassador H.E. Lawrence Westhoff, and in the presence of Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs, Minister Plenipotentiary Muhammad Yaqoub Hayati, along with several members of the diplomatic corps, special invitees, and media personnel.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Westhoff, highlighted the flourishing relations between the Netherlands and Kuwait and said the two countries share similar views when it comes to promoting and defending the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders. The two countries also adopt a system based on international laws and rules, as they are both two relatively small countries surrounded by large and powerful neighboring countries.

Ambassador Westhoff added that since 1750, Kuwait and the Netherlands have had commercial relations with trade in wool, spices and pearls through the trade routes from Basra in Iraq. “And now, after more than 270 years, the two nations continue to be trading partners,’ he said.

Pointing out that the year 2024 will witness the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Netherlands and Kuwait, the Dutch ambassador said that this historic occasion will be celebrated through activities that will establish the common principles and interests between the two countries, and strengthen their long-term trade relations built on the basis of friendship and mutual trust.

Referring to recent issues such as food security and climate change, the envoy said this requires a new style of partnership. Elaborating on this, he explained, “We and our partners in the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, and Kuwait University, are developing new extensions of such partnerships.”