The Meteorological Department stated in a weather notice that “activity is expected in northwesterly winds that may exceed 60 kilometers per hour, causing dust and decreasing horizontal visibility in some areas, especially open areas, and causing waves to rise to more than 6 feet.” According to the “Meteorology”, this weather condition is expected to continue until five in the evening.



