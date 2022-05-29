Meteorologist Jamal Ibrahim expects dusty weather to prevail in the country on Monday and Tuesday, as a result of the activity of northwesterly winds, whose speed is expected to exceed 50 kilometers per hour.

He added, the horizontal visibility will drop to 1,000 meters in open areas. The dust storms this May were intense, he said, adding Kuwait had not witnessed similar dust storms for years, but everything is expected because Kuwait is located within a desert area, pointing to the approaching end of the Sarayat season, during which weather conditions suddenly fluctuate, reports a local Arabic daily.

He added that the upcoming Al-Bawareh season is usually accompanied with intermittent dust waves, as a result of the activity of the northwest winds.

He explained that the temperature will begin to gradually rise from the beginning of June, with an expected 45 degrees Celsius maximum