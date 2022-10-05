The Criminal Court sentenced a Kuwaiti and a Saudi to seven years in prison each with hard labor in the case of the forgery of Kuwaiti nationality and ordered the second accused to return to the Treasury all money he acquired from the State in the form of salaries and loans he obtained on the strength of the forged documents.

A local Arabic daily said an officer working for the Search and Follow-up Department in the Directorate-General of Nationality and Travel Documents testified that his secret investigations indicated that the second accused (the Saudi) agreed with the first accused (the Kuwaiti) to get forged Kuwaiti passport and IDs in exchange for a sum of money which the latter used in all his official transactions and got all the benefits which the Kuwaitis are eligible for.