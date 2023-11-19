An expatriate attempted to bribe Najda Hawalli patrol officers with 300 dinars after they apprehended his girlfriend, who was facing charges of absconding in the Salmiya area.

The incident unfolded during a recent patrol in Hawalli, as recounted by a security source to Al-Anbaa.

While on patrol in Salmiya, the Najda team observed an expatriate woman sitting at a bus station. Upon noticing the police patrol, she attempted to flee.

After a pursuit and subsequent apprehension, it was discovered that she was an Asian expatriate wanted by law.

As she tried to board the police patrol, a person of the same nationality approached and offered 300 dinars to the rescue personnel, requesting the release of his detained girlfriend.

The individual making the bribe attempt was promptly arrested, and a case was registered against him.