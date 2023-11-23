Patrolmen supporting the Jahra Security Directorate were able to arrest two young men in possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia in the Sulaibiya area.

During their tour yesterday evening in the Sulaibiya area, Jahra security patrolmen suspected a car moving slowly in the parking lot of a school, reports Al-Anba daily.

After heading to it and forcing its driver to stop, they found two people inside it consuming drugs. They were arrested and searched and police seized from them 3 sachets of the shabu and drug paraphernalia. They and the seized items were referred to the General Administration for Drug Control.