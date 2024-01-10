Dubai is set to welcome the tallest residential clock tower in the world, complete with a luxury brand, according to reports from Emirati newspaper Al Bayan. The architectural masterpiece, named the Franck Muller Aternitas Tower, will stand at an impressive height of 450 meters and is estimated to cost around two billion dirhams, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

London Gate, a real estate development company in the Emirates, partnered with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller for this project. The two companies recently unveiled their collaboration during an event held at Dubai Marina. The anticipated sales value of the tower is expected to surpass two billion dirhams.

Iman Taha, CEO of London Gate, expressed the company’s dedication to delivering top-tier residential projects in Dubai. Taha emphasized their commitment to adding iconic landmarks to the city’s skyline. The 106-storey tower is poised to redefine Dubai’s skyline, thanks to a unique and exclusive collection of residences developed by London Gate.

Its location in the prestigious Dubai Marina area offers residents an enviable waterfront address. The Franck Muller Aternitas Tower Residences are scheduled to be completed in June 2027, and they are expected to be a highly sought-after addition to Dubai’s luxury real estate market.