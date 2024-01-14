Dubai has seen a significant increase in international visitors, with over 15.37 million arrivals recorded between January and November 2023. This marks a 20 percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data published by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The Emirate’s popularity as a preferred destination for tourists can be attributed to various factors. Dubai offers a unique lifestyle experience for both residents and visitors, and the city has launched initiatives to facilitate easy entry procedures for travelers. Additionally, Dubai enjoys excellent air connectivity with numerous destinations worldwide. The Emirate has consistently worked towards implementing regulatory initiatives, enhancing infrastructure, and providing a diverse range of travel options.

These efforts have helped maintain Dubai’s standing as one of the leading global tourist destinations, further fueling the momentum of tourism growth. In October 2023, Dubai made headlines by announcing a global partnership with Real Madrid Football Club.

This collaboration aims to increase international awareness of the city, aligning with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, which seeks to position the Emirate among the top three cities in the world. Furthermore, Dubai’s appeal has been recognized by travelers themselves. In the 2024 edition of the Travelers’ Choice Awards by Trip Advisor, Dubai was crowned the best global destination, further solidifying its status as a must-visit location.