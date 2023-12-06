Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, officially launched the largest concentrated solar energy project in the world. This significant milestone comes as part of the fourth phase of the renowned “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park” in Dubai, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The new project stands an impressive 263 meters tall and boasts the largest thermal energy storage capacity globally. Its implementation is expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 1.6 million tons every year, making a significant contribution to Dubai’s environmental sustainability efforts.

Expressing his vision for a greener future, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasized the ambitious goal of ensuring 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity is derived from clean sources by 2050. Additionally, the ruler emphasized the aim of achieving complete carbon neutrality by the same year.