A spokesman for the Airports Company of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced that a plane belonging to the Russian company “Aeroflot” made an emergency landing in the Uzbek city of Urgench on Wednesday evening due to a drunken riot.

The company indicated that the rioter was on board the flight from the capital, Moscow, to Goa, India, and the plane’s crew requested an emergency landing for flight “AFL-236” at an alternative airport in Jarjaniya, reports Al-Rai daily.

The spokesman stated that after the landing at 20.29 (18.29 Moscow time), police officers boarded the plane and dragged the troublesome Russian to the airport campus.

The plane, with 355 passengers on board, continued flying to its destination.