Based on the directives of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas and the follow-up to the Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Affairs Major General Hamed Al-Dawas, to intensify campaigns against drug smugglers and dealers, personnel from the the General Administration of Narcotics Control, have arrested two people in possession of a large quantity of various drugs, whose market value is estimated at more than 3 million Kuwaiti dinars, and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The men were arrested after the narcotics control administration received information about the activities of the two men following which the house of one of the suspects was raided and CID men found large quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances — more than (1) ton of Lyrica tablets, (35) kilos of chemical, (18) kilos of Shabu, (2) kilos of hashish, and (1) kilo of Lyrica powder, (3) kilos of marijuana, (2000) Captagon tablets, 2 Kalashnikov-type submachine guns, in addition to 4 pistol-type firearms and various types of ammunition.

Confronting the defendants with what was seized in their possession, they admitted that the seizures belonged to them and admitted to trafficking in drugs. They have been handed over to the concerned authorities.