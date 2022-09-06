The security authorities raided the Central Prison wards once again Monday evening under the supervision of the Undersecretary of the Private Security Sector and Correctional Institutions, and the execution of sentences, Major General Abdullah Saffah which resulted in the seizure of drugs, sharp tools, phones and chargers that were hidden inside the wards using what the security authorities called innovative methods.

The seizures included 6 mobile phones, 4 wired headphones, 2 Bluetooth headsets, 8 chargers and drugs, 2 flash memories, 3 knives, a service booster, a hard disk, 2 charging cables, 10 communication chips and a device, reports a local Arabic daily.

The seizures have been handed over to the concerned authority.