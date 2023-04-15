The Criminal Security Sector of the Ministry of the Interior, represented by the General Department for Drug Control, has arrested 11 people on charges of selling narcotic substances in different regions of the country.

After their arrest, the security authorities were able to seize 7 kilograms of various types of narcotic substances, in addition to other quantities of psychotropic substances.

The seized narcotics are 6 kilograms of hashish, half a kilogram of chemicals, a quarter of a kilo of shabu, a quarter of a kilo of marijuana and cocaine, 240 tablets of psychotropic substances, in addition to an amount of ammunition and 5 sensitive scales, reports Al-Jarida daily.

All the suspects and the seized items were referred to the Drugs Prosecution, to take the necessary legal measures against them.