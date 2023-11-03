The General Department of Narcotics Control have arrested a person for possessing 80 kilograms of the cannabis.

The Ministry of Interior said the security authorities got a tipoff from a police agent that the suspect was trafficking in drugs following which a trap was set for the man and he was caught in possession of the contraband, reports Al-Rai daily.

During interrogation he admitted to the charges filed against him. The accused and the seized items were referred to the General Department of Drugs Control.

He told police that the drugs belong to his supplier who is outside the country.