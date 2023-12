The Spanish Ambassador, Miguel Moro Aguilar, said: “My deepest personal condolences and those of the government of the Kingdom of Spain on the sad news of the death of His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and may his abode be in Paradise.”

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait