An unidentified person has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Department after he was arrested by public security sector police in Salmi with a quantity of drugs, a machete and cash.

Personnel from the Jahra Security Directorate said during an inspection tour in the area, they suspected a person who looked nervous and ordered him to pull over.

When the security officers searched the man and his vehicle, they found various types of narcotics in his possession, in addition to a sum of money, sharp tools (cleaver, knife) and phones.

A statement issued by the Security Media Department stated that “the suspect with the seized items has been referred to the competent authority to take legal measures against him.”