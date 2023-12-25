The Jahra support patrolmen have arrested an unidentified drug addict who had collided yesterday with the entrance to a bank in Saad Al-Abdullah City.

The Al-Anba daily said, police have seized from the man narcotic substances and drug paraphernalia. A security said the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior received a report that a Japanese-made car collided with the entrance of a bank in the city of Saad Al-Abdullah and that its driver fled on foot leaving the car behind.

When the security men moved to the site of the incident, it became clear that the car was in operation mode, and police immediately combed the area and arrested the man.

During a precautionary search, two pieces of hashish and bags containing approximately 50 narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession.