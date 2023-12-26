The Jahra security forces have referred a drug addict to the General Administration for Narcotics Control for possessing drugs and a knife.

The Al-Anba daily said the suspect was caught driving recklessly in Jahra and when police stopped him to check his documents; they found him under the influence of drugs.

During a precautionary search of the vehicle they found with him several polyethylene bags containing narcotics believed to be shabu, heroin and a Tramadol pill.

Simultaneously, the Taima detectives have arrested three Kuwaiti citizens who were sought for various offenses and wanted by law to serve prison terms.

The security source said one of them was wanted to serve four years behind bars, another for two years, and the third for a year.