An unidentified person was taken by an ambulance to the Jahra Hospital by paramedics after he was found fast asleep inside his car in a suburb of Al-Qasr

The Al-Anba daily said, police patrols and paramedics moved to the spot after several people called the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior in the belief the man had passed away because several attempts had failed to wake him up.

The securitymen then inspected the vehicle and found seven sachets of hashish, one cigarette filled with hashigh powder, 10 small sachets of chemicals, two sachets (big and small) of marijuana, , rose paper, tools for use, a sensitive scale, empty bags, and a sum of money.

Police are waiting for the man to regain consciousness to interrogate him and hand him over to the concerned authorities.