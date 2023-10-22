The Ministry of Interior and the Interior Affairs and Defense Committee of the National Assembly, have drafted a amendments to the Foreigners’ Residence Law.

The proposed changes include the removal of Article 29 from the original draft, which had been submitted to the National Assembly in 2020 during the tenure of the former Minister of Interior, Anas Al-Saleh, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Article 29 in question previously outlined that individuals who proactively reported to the relevant authorities about an agreement to engage in the crime of residency trafficking, as specified in Article 18 of this law, before its execution, would be exempt from penalties.

Additionally, the court could consider exemption if the report occurred after the crime had been committed but before any investigations had commenced.

Moreover, if the informant assisted in the arrest of the remaining perpetrators, they could be considered for leniency.

Foreign nationals who reported the occurrence of such crimes and provided evidence to support their claims were granted a specific period, as determined by the Ministry of Interior, to transfer their residence to a different employer.

Failure to do so within the stipulated timeframe would result in deportation, with the expenses being borne by their sponsor or employer.