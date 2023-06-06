The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mustafa Reda, accompanied by the Assistant Undersecretary for Services Affairs, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Tasha, inspected the health facilities in the Fourth Constituency, to check on the progress of work and the level of care provided, praising the efforts of the medical and administrative staff on duty.

Reda said in a special statement to Al-Rai that there are 123 clinics distributed at all polling stations, and praised the cooperation and logistical support given by the National Guard and the Kuwait Oil Company to health personnel and ambulances.

He said that no cases were recorded among the voters, except for some cases of exhaustion and cases of sunstroke, which were treated at the site, and said, “we are fully prepared to deal with any case that requires medical care including transfer to hospitals through the first aid available in front of the polling station.”