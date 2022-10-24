The Minister of Works and the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Amani Bouqmaz began work with field visits by inspecting a number of works projects, where she was briefed on progress done so far and insisted that the projects be completed on time.

The Ministry of Works said in a statement that Minister Bouqmaz’s first visit was to the “Winter Wonderland” project, which is scheduled to open in the People’s Park in early December; following which she paid a visit to the Darwaza Al-Abdulrazaq site, and was briefed on the repair work progress at the Darwaza intersection, and urged those in charge to speed up its completion on schedule.

The ministry’s statement indicated that Bouqmaz also visited the Kuwait International Airport project, where she called for overcoming all obstacles.

The statement indicated that the minister met last Thursday with the employees of the Ministry of Works and stressed the importance of adhering to the specifications and conditions of the contracts without any delay, calling for strengthening cooperation between all sectors of the ministry to meet the aspirations, and contribute to the completion of the ministry’s projects on schedule.