The Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, on the plans to transfer the departments and wards to the new Farwaniya Hospital, went on an inspection tour to the regional hospital, accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mustafa Reda and Director of the Farwaniya Health District, Dr. Muhammad Al-Rashidi.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, Al-Saeed discussed with the administration of Farwaniya Hospital and the committee supervising the plan to move to the new hospital, the preparations that are being made to transfer some departments and wards, and aspects of cooperation and coordination with the sectors of the concerned ministry on the one hand, and the medical departments of the hospital on the other, listening to a detailed explanation on this matter.

The visit included the minister’s inspection of the workflow mechanisms in the accident and emergency department, and the waiting period until the service is provided to the auditors, as he was keen to listen to the testimonies of the auditors from male and female citizens, who confirmed that the period does not exceed 15 minutes for stable “non-emergency” cases, according to the ministry.

The sources stated that Al-Saeed was briefed on work within the accident department and the mechanisms used to provide rapid response and immediate care for diseases, acute and life-threatening injuries, and ways to provide effective care in a timely manner.