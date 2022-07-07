Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, confirmed that the country’s health system has gained great experience in dealing with the Corona epidemic, he stressed that the epidemiological situation is currently stable and reassuring, and the system is good, despite the high cases of HIV infection.

In conjunction with the announcement of some countries to return to wearing face masks and the approaching Eid al-Adha, Dr Al-Saeed said in a special statement to a local Arabic daily that at the moment there is no return to wearing masks inside Kuwait, but he advised people to wear masks in crowded and what he called ‘closed’ places.