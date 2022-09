Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, has canceled the ministerial decision to stop the consideration of applications for granting licenses to new pharmacies in the private sector and applications for granting a license to practice the profession to non-Kuwaitis.

The President of the Pharmacy Association, Abdullah Al-Enezi, thanked Minister Al-Saeed for his understanding of the pharmacists’ demands and the cancelling the decision, reports a local Arabic daily.