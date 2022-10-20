The Deputy Director of the Central Agency for Information Technology, Dr. Ammar Al-Husseini, stressed the need to develop cyber defense strategies and plans that ensure a secure information environment for all members of society and its institutions.

Al-Husseini said in a speech during the opening of the Third Gulf Conference and Exhibition on Cyber Security, said the tremendous, rapid and continuous technological progress that the world is witnessing in various fields and aspects of life has had a profound impact on our lives.

He added that this progress was accompanied by serious security challenges represented in threats of various types and sources, which led to an increase in hacking and electronic attacks that seek to destroy the information environment.

He stated that the conference contributes to supporting cybersecurity efforts and achieve the desired benefits by presenting the latest findings of experts and international companies and reviewing the most important and latest cybersecurity tools, including programs, applications, and devices and pointed out the importance of this event in exchanging experiences between agencies and institutions that seek to create a secure information environment, stressing the importance of activating the recommendations of this conference so that the desired goals are achieved.

Dr. Al-Hussaini stated that the multiplicity of tools used in it constitutes a burden and a major challenge on the cybersecurity system, and in order to confront these advanced and renewable challenges and limit their impact, “we must confront these challenges by developing cyber strategies and action plans that guarantee a secure information environment for all members of institutions in society” pointing out that the language of numbers reflects the critical importance of cybersecurity.

He stressed that the value of cybersecurity globally amounted to more than 150 billion dollars in 2020, and the value of this market is expected to reach more than 350 billion dollars by 2026, to more than 450 billion dollars by 2030, indicating that some studies estimate the cost of threats.

The cyber penetrations, he said, amount to more than 600 billion dollars annually, which reflects the importance of investing in this field and joint work in this matter.

For her part, Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) representative Eng Layali Al-Mansouri, said that information and communication technology has become the main driver in the modern era and one of the emerging changes and the basic work of information and communication technology, and it is the main driver of economic and human growth and social development, as it facilitated us to access all information and data. Hence the risks arise because of the importance of this information or data that is circulated over networks.

In turn, the advisor of the technical office in the Central Agency for Information Technology, Anwar Al-Harbi, said that the technical office is concerned with everything that is advanced and modern in the field of information technology, whether it is in cybersecurity, archiving or keeping electronic documents, explaining that the agency sponsored this special conference in cybersecurity, especially since the “cybersecurity” factor is an important factor in all sectors, whether governmental or private, because all transactions have become electronic and online, and confidentiality and integrity of transactions and how they are stored and circulated must be maintained.