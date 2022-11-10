FAIPS celebrated its Commerce Department festival, ‘COMFEST 2022’ on Saturday, 29th October.

The Fest aimed to polish the skills of students by giving them hands-on experience in Business, Accounting and Economics. While the students organized the fest under the guidance of the Commerce Department, headed by Ms. Neeraza Ajay Mani.

Specific stalls were assigned to students where they had the opportunity to indulge in activities that covered most of the tasks in handling a business.

Students, teachers and parents all participated in the effervescent atmosphere of the event.

The experience was precisely edifying for the students as it taught them myriad skills including budgeting, pricing, marketing and sales, time management, teamwork, and business ethics and making the books of accounts.

While visiting the stalls, the Principal Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, appreciated the students and teachers for organizing an educational activity that enhances the diverse skillset of the students.

The parents praised the efforts of the School Commerce Department who worked hard to make FAIPS COMFEST 2022 a successful event.