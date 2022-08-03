Several students who had registered and were accepted by the Kuwait University to study in the academic year 2022-2023 in various disciplines have submitted requests to withdraw.

A local Arabic daily said, these students have shown their desire to join either in the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, or join internal scholarship plan.

The sources indicated no statistics are available so far on the number of those who have withdrawn their registration, but are believed to be scores of them, who have accepted the specializations that were not their first desires, although they specified them in the application for admission, pointing out that students can change their specializations later according to the transfer policy approved at the university.

The sources pointed out the withdrawal by students have left many seats vacant in some faculties, which gives the university an opportunity to increase seats for admission in the second semester, as well as to move forward with the plan to accept outstanding foreign students.