Dozens of heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait responded to an invitation to attend a solidarity stand with the Palestinian people, in light of the intense shelling they are facing. The stand took place at the Palestinian embassy, initiated by the Iranian embassy and called for by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

The impressive turnout of European, South American, African, and Asian ambassadors, in addition to Arab ambassadors, was a clear message of support for the necessity of halting the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Kuwait, Dr. Zabirov T. from Tajikistan, began the event, expressing sincere condolences to the brave Palestinian people for the thousands of civilians who have fallen as martyrs in the military operations and clashes.

He condemned targeting unarmed civilians, shelling hospitals and schools, and other civil infrastructure, calling for their immediate cessation. He emphasized the need for a resolution to the Palestinian issue through diplomacy, supporting the Arab initiative calling for a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem by the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Ambassador, H.E Rami Tahboub, praised the large number of participating heads of diplomatic missions, particularly the non-Arab and European presence.

Ahmed Arefa, the acting Lebanese Embassy’s head, indicated that the Lebanese people feel that they are at the heart of the non-military battle and feel the pain of their Gaza brothers and sisters.

The Turkish Ambassador, H.E Tuba Nur Sumez, stated her country’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and decent living by choosing their rulers.

The ambassador also affirmed that her country would follow up on what is happening, and Israel would not be able to avoid accountability for its atrocities, similar to the cases of Yugoslavia and Bosnia, and would try to bring them to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Egyptian Ambassador, H.E Osama Shaltout, thanked Kuwait as a “state of humanity” for building a humanitarian air bridge, sending daily emergency aid to the Palestinian people through the Rafah border crossing.

He mentioned that Egypt also provided emergency humanitarian aid and built several communication towers, due to the isolation imposed by Israel on Gaza, to maintain communication between the internal and external regions of Gaza.

The Vatican Ambassador, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, stated, ” I came today in the name of humanity to express the dire situation that the Palestinians are living in.” He explained that the Pope and the Vatican condemn this tragedy, and finding a peaceful solution is necessary for both sides.

Overall, the gathering conveyed the importance of solidarity with the Palestinian people and the severity of the current situation in Gaza, highlighting the need for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.