More than a dozen people have been killed and many others wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to officials.

Muhammed Asim, spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar has confirmed that at least 17 people have died in the attack, most of whom are policemen.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan told Reuters news agency on Monday.

“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” Khan added.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reporting from Islamabad said details were emerging that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

“We are also getting details … the suicide bomber himself was sitting in the front row of the congregational prayer inside the mosque,” he added.

A 38-year-old police officer Meena Gul said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he doesn’t know how he survived unhurt. He could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded, he said according to AP news agency.