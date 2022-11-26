The Director of Farwaniya Hospital, Dr. Ali Al-Mutairi, announced that, for the first time, the Department of Nuclear Medicine in the hospital, headed by Dr. Zeina Al-Banna, conducted a double nuclear examination using two radioactive materials to diagnose cases of osteomyelitis.

Dr. Al-Mutairi said in a statement to a local Arabic daily this examination is suitable for some groups, such as patients with diabetes, sickle cell disease, and cases of fractures and artificial joints.

The head of Nuclear Medicine Department at Farwaniya Hospital, Dr. Zina Al-Banna, said one of the advantages of this examination is the speed of diagnosis within 24 hours compared to the usual method, in addition to its high sensitivity and specificity.