MEED magazine expects the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to open the door for submitting offers for the consultancy contract related to the planned allocation of the Shuaiba North Power and Water Plant, which is valued at $1.26 billion.

Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Systems Engineering Group (Kuwait) had submitted bids in late December 2021. The magazine pointed out that 3 of the five groups are believed to have passed the technical evaluation process, reports a local Arabic daily.

The contract was re-introduced in August 2021, with the Central Agency for Public Tenders setting early December as a deadline for submitting bids, but the deadline was later extended to late December.

MEED reported that 4 groups had submitted bids for the advisory role when it was first announced in 2020. These teams are Ernst & Young and Deloitte, in addition to Tribe Infrastructure and Cranmore Partners, both of which are based in Abu Dhabi.

At the time, the magazine quoted an informed source that the re-submission of bids was necessary due to a minor detail related mentioned in the original request for bids.