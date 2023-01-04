The exchange rate of the US dollar increased against the Kuwaiti dinar, by 0.13 percent, to 0.306, and the Euro exchange rate decreased by 0.90 percent, to the level of 0.323 dinars, compared to Tuesday exchange rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin on its website that the exchange rate of the sterling pound decreased by 0.64 percent to the level of 0.367 dinars, and the Swiss franc by 0.93 percent to the level of 0.328 dinars, while the Japanese yen settled at 0.002 dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

It is noteworthy that the exchange rates announced by the Central Bank of Kuwait are the average currency prices for the day and do not reflect the actual buying and selling prices, reports a local Arabic daily.