In a bizarre incident of its kind, US police said a dog shot and killed a man over the weekend, after the animal accidentally stepped on the trigger of a gun in the back seat of a pickup truck.

The victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the truck, was shot in the back while he and the pet were on a hunting trip Saturday, according to police in the central US state of Kansas, reports Al-Rai daily.

“The truck owner’s dog stepped on the gun, causing the gun to shoot,” the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said. “The shell hit the passenger, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

“The investigation is ongoing, but the initial investigation shows it to be a hunting-related incident,” the mayor’s office said in a separate statement.

Officials did not say if the 30-year-old man who died was the owner of the dog.