Acting Deputy Director-General of the Protection Sector at the Public Authority for Manpower Fahd Al-Murad revealed during the joint committee’s campaign against a medical center concerned with plastic surgery in the Salmiya area of Hawalli Governorate issued several citations including for using expired filler and Botox needles, and other instruments not authorized by the Ministry of Health, in addition to the arrest of a female doctor for practicing the profession after the expiry of her permit and domestic workers who were working as nurses.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Murad explained this comes as part of intensive campaigns launched against private clinics, especially those concerned with cosmetic surgeries, given the wholesale violations witnessed by these clinics, pointing out that these inspection tours come within the framework of joint cooperation with the concerned authorities and participation with the Medical Licensing and Pharmaceutical Inspection departments at the Ministry of Health.

For his part, Head of the Manpower Inspection Team at the Joint Committee, Muhammad Al-Dhafiri, said a quantity of expired and unlicensed filler and Botox medicines were confiscated by the Ministry of Health, while the clinic, run by an expatriate, was administratively closed.

The clinic was registered under the name of a Kuwaiti but he allegedly suffered from a heart attack about a year ago. He indicated the violating domestic workers have been referred to the concerned authority and appealed to all citizens and residents not to visit unlicensed clinics and not fall prey to unrealistic adverts.