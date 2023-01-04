The Governor of Hawalli and the Acting Governor of the Capital, Ali Al-Asfar, stressed zero tolerance saying if anyone is caught violating the environmental laws and regulations in all residential areas will be dealt with severely including violations committed by building contractors.

During a meeting with municipal leaders from the Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi governorates in his office, Al-Asfar stressed the need to cooperate with all parties to monitor all kinds of violations that distort the general view in the areas of the governorate saying any kind of negatively affects the infrastructure, pointing to extending a hand of cooperation by the governorate to all the hard work of the employees of Kuwait Municipality, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Asfar thanked the municipality officers and all the employees for their sincere and relentless efforts to keep the country clean and wished them continued success.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director General for Sector Affairs of Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi Governorates, Eng. Saud Al-Dabbous, Director of Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department Faisal Al-Otaibi, Director of the Office of the Sector Head Youssef Al-Mutawa, and Head of Hawalli Emergency Team Ibrahim Al-Saba’an.