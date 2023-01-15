Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople sent a team to Kuwait to assess the living conditions of distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are currently in a shelter run by the country’s government. According to a Philippine report, the group led by Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services, Hans Cacdac, arrived in Kuwait yesterday.

It was reported that Ople sent the team after seeing the condition of the OFWs currently living in the shelter through a virtual inspection. It was learned that more than 400 distressed OFWs are currently staying at the Bahay Kalinga shelter in Kuwait.

Ople met with Cacdac before it set sail on Friday and gave instructions to ensure that the distressed OFWs in the shelter are given proper assistance and medical care. The official also emphasized the importance of maintaining safe and orderly housing for distressed OFWs.

“It is important to have very humane, dignified, comfortable and safe temporary shelters for our struggling OFWs around the world,” Ople said.

The team also includes Arnell Ignacio, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, an agency of the DMW, and social welfare attaché Bernard Bonino.

According to Ople, the DMW is also contacting the social welfare attachés of the Department of Social Welfare and Development to collaborate in upgrading shelters in other countries. The shelters are currently managed by the Migrant Workers Offices, formerly the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices.

Ople added that the DMW intends to move the shelters to new and more spacious facilities that can provide more comfortable and safe accommodation for the stricken OFWs.