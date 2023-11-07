By Amina Rumaney

As Diwali approaches, it is time to create a grand and inviting atmosphere in your home with essential Diwali decor items that evoke warmth and spirituality. The traditional oil lamps, aromatic candles, and incense not only bring light to your home but also symbolize the eternal victory of good over evil.

Decor items set the stage for a magical and festive celebration that everyone will cherish. So, elevate your ambiance this Diwali with these must-have decor essentials to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Diwali/ Diya Lights: The diya-shaped lights are perfect for the festivities of Diwali 2023. LED string lights that feature hanging diyas are a must have. From dramatic flashes to steady lights, you can choose the lighting style to match your preferences. The lights are easy to install and will give your home a magnificent aesthetic look.

Rangoli: Another tradition followed during Diwali is rangoli making, it is the creation of intricate designs on the floor or ground using colored sand, rice flour, flowers, or petals. These designs are adorned with diyas, candles, and other decorations to make them more attractive. Rangoli-making is a fun activity that brings together family and friends. It is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Here are some ideas for creating the most stunning rangoli design:

Geometric shapes: Begin by creating intricate patterns using circles, squares, and triangles. Add diyas to enhance the design’s attractiveness and vibrancy.

Flower patterns: Use fresh or dried flowers, colored sand or powder to create colorful and complex floral designs, which are a popular choice for beginners.

Diwali symbols: Create designs that represent Diwali symbols, such as the lotus flower, om symbol, and swastika symbol, out of colored sand.

Rangoli templates: For those struggling with creating rangoli designs, use rangoli templates or stencils available in the markets. Trace the template onto the floor and fill in the design with colored powder.

With these ideas, you can create a beautiful and captivating rangoli that adds to the festive spirit and brings joy to your family.

Artificial Marigold Garland: Another popular decoration for Diwali is the artificial marigold garland. These garlands are made of synthetic or fabric material and designed to look just like real marigold flowers. They are available in various lengths and colors, including yellow, orange, and red. Additionally, some garlands have lights, sequins, or colorful beads for more decoration.

Using these Artificial Marigold Garlands for Diwali decoration is very simple, you can hang them around the house on doors, windows, or walls to brighten up space with vibrant colors.

As Diwali is a time for celebration, joy and happiness, the decorations you choose can help enhance these feelings. You can mix and match the different ideas mentioned above or add some of your own unique touches to create a colorful and festive atmosphere. Make sure that it reflects your personal style and celebrates the spirit of the festival.

